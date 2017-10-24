Van Wert independent sports

It may well be the most competitive volleyball district in all of Ohio.

Four state-ranked teams will play tonight at Van Wert High School, with the winners advancing to Thursday’s Division IV district title game.

New Bremen finished No. 1 in the final statewide poll issued by the Ohio High School Volleyball Coaches Association. The Lady Cardinals will face No. 3 Ottoville at 6:15 p.m, followed by St. Henry (ranked No. 2 in the state) and No. 9 Marion Local.

It’s not a split session, meaning one ticket ($6 for adults, $4 for students) allows you to see both matches.