Van Wert independent sports

Defiance 2 Van Wert 1

Sydney Maller scored a goal for Van Wert, but the Lady Cougars fell to Defiance 2-1 on Senior Night. Five seniors were honored – Kayley Kuhlman, Hayley Kuhlman, Cassidy Meyers, Camryn Nouza and Julia Springer.

Lincolnview 3 Delphos St. John’s 1

In the regular season finale on Tuesday, Lincolnview topped Delphos St. John’s 3-1. Olivia Gorman scored first with a long range shot that ricocheted off the crossbar. Hanna Scaggs was credited with the assist on the goal. Delphos St. John’s tied the game early in second half, but Lincolnview’s Maddie Gorman scored two goals with assists from Olivia and Raegan Boley.

The Lady Lancers will begin tournament play at 5 p.m. Monday, at Delphos Jefferson.