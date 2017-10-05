The Crestview U12 girls soccer team completed an undefeated season (7-0-1) and finished atop the WCOSA league. Team members are (bottom row, left to right): Aubree Lugabihl, Addison Williman, Caitlin Grubb, Nevaeh Ross, Ellie Kline and Sydney Dowler. M iddle row: Adessa Alvarez, Courtney Mefferd, Melissa Joseph, Olivia Ramos, Hailey Dickson, Tayla Myers and Emily Karcher. Back row: coaches Dan Alvarez and Tim Williman. (Submitted photo)

