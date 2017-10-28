VW independent/submitted information

Join the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce as it celebrates and honors outstanding small businesses during its Salute to Small Business Awards Luncheon at noon Friday, November 17, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

Luncheon registration closes Tuesday, November 14, and the community is invited to attend as the Chamber recognizes nominees in seven categories of small businesses built on an independent entrepreneurial spirit. Each nominated business plays a vital role in the Van Wert community and economy.

Nominees for this year’s Salute to Small Business Awards include the following:

Spirit of Entrepreneurship — Van Wert Fire Equipment, Lynn Whitacre/Steve Adams, PHD Precision Tool & Grinding, American Paint Recyclers, and Alliance Automation.

Charitable Non-Profit — Van Wert Service Club, Main Street Van Wert, YWCA of Van Wert County, Van Wert County Foundation, Salvation Army, Thomas Edison Center, and Wassenberg Art Center.

Service Industry Showcase — Moore Insurance, Thrivent Financial, Van Wert Manor, Wallace Plumbing, Burcham Printing, and Richard J. Sealscott, CPA.

Retail Excellence — The Bridge Bookstore, Good Earth Health Food Store, McCoy’s Flowers, and K & K Country Meats.

Palate Pleaser — Brewed Expressions, Wild Willy’s, Orchard Tree Family Restaurant, Chinatown Express, Gibson’s Barnyard BBQ, Wild Hare BBQ, Ohio City Express, and El Mexicano.

Community Champion — Lincoln Ridge Farm, Business Development Corporation, Mark Verville, Jennifer Rigdon, Schrader Realty, Van Wert Family Physicians, and Teem Wholesale.

Enterprise Recognition — Curvy Closet, High Five Brewing Company, Edward Jones-Eric Hurless, Edward Jones-Thaison Leaser, The Warehouse, The Harvest House, Kitchen & Bath Plus, CS Custom Kitchens, Baths & More LLC, Deitemeyer Brothers, Angel Intervention, New Beginnings, BA Carts LLC, 133 Bistro, Pins & Needles, Liberty Mobility Now, Pet Value, and attorney Kelly Rauch.

The Chamber would like to thank Citizens National Bank, Shultz Huber & Associates, The Van Wert independent, and WERT/WKSD for their generous support and sponsorship of the luncheon and awards program.

Register for the Salute to Small Business Luncheon by November 14 by contacting the Chamber at 419.238.4390, chamber@vanwertchamber.com or register online at www.vanwertchamber.com. The luncheon takes place at noon Friday, November 17, at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert. Price is $20 per attendee or $150 for a table of eight, which includes lunch and beverages.