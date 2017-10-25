VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach has announced that his office will again participate in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday, October.

The Sheriff’s Office is working in conjunction with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to give Van Wert County residents another opportunity to rid their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs, while also helping prevent pill abuse and theft.

Residents can bring their pills for disposal to the County Sheriff’s Office, 113 N. Market St., at any time on October 28. This is a free service, and residents can remain anonymous when dropping off medications, no questions asked.

Sheriff Riggenbach reminds residents his office will no longer be able to accept liquid medications, new or used needles or syringes, or other non-pill forms of medication, but will continue to receive medications in pill form.

The sheriff is asking residents to remove the pills from the bottles or blister packs and put them in a bag or box before bringing medications to the sheriff’s office. Residents should then remove all labels containing identifying information from the bottles and blister packs and make all personal information illegible before throwing them in the trash.

Sheriff Riggenbach also stated that his office can accept medications in pill form from citizens, but not from businesses.

The sheriff said The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is an initiative that addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home medicine cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the United States are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs.

Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods of disposing of unused medicines — flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash — both pose potential safety and health hazards.

Sheriff Riggenbach also stated as part of this initiative that his office will continue to accept prescription medications from residents throughout the year, and encourages everyone to turn in prescription drugs at the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office that are expired or no longer needed.