VW independent/submitted information

Crestview and Lincolnview school districts recently completed United Way campaigns as part of the local Rivals United initiative. Administration and staff of both schools made pledges in support of the 27 agencies funded by the United Way of Van Wert County.

Crestview Local Schools greatly increased its pledges by 36 percent over the 2016 campaign, while Lincolnview Local Schools saw an increase of 18 percent in money pledged.

This year, the challenge between the schools was to increase their staff campaign, and to support the Rivals United event. Students from the two school districts created the event last year and raised more than $12,000, and both staffs wanted to show their support this year as well. The campaign totals will be the starting point for this year’s Rivals United, with Lincolnview currently in the lead by more than $1,000.

Both schools are supporters of the United Way of Van Wert County, the community, and many local organizations. To continue with the Rivals United program; Crestview and Lincolnview student representatives will team up to hold a friendly competition between the student bodies to see who can raise the most money for United Way. This fundraising event will be held during the rivalry week — January 29-February 2.

The girls’ basketball game between the two schools is on Thursday, February 1, 2018, at Crestview, while the boys’ teams play Friday, February 2, 2018, at Lincolnview. Those games will wrap up the Rivals United week and determine the winning school district.

Rivals United t-shirts will be on available through presale only as the event draws near. For more information, contact the United Way office at 419.238.6689 or email unitedway109@gmail.com. Watch for upcoming event information as the Rivals United initiative approaches.