Ryan Agler passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017. A son of Eddie and Brenda Agler, he was born November 29, 1991, in Van Wert.

Ryan is the grandson of Ed and Jill Conrad of Cape Coral, Florida, and Frank and Sandy Agler of Van Wert.

He is survived by brothers Todd (Karen) Wise, Shawn (Gina) Wise, Eric (Kimberly) Wise, Spencer (Erika) Wise, and Zack Agler; a sister, Taylor Agler; uncles Denny (Marilyn) Ries, Dana Ries, Bruce Ries, Ty (Kristen) Conrad, Chad Conrad, Doug (Mogi) Agler, and Steve (Lisa) Foley; aunts Cheryl Ries and Tammi (Tim) Matthews; nephews Zach, Kolton, Alec, Parker, Ries, Briston, Kesten, Kyzic, and Kruz; nieces Morgan, Helen, Samantha, Rilee, Sayler, and Kambria; a special friend, Dancia Myers; and many cousins, friends, and his dance family.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Paul and Rita Ries; and an uncle, Trent Foley.

Ryan Nicholas Agler, our beloved son, brother, and friend, was the brightest of lights we were able to enjoy the brilliance of for only too short a period of time.

Ryan was a graduate of Van Wert High School and a 2016 graduate of The Ohio State University, with a bachelor’s degree in business. He was actively enrolled in studies at Rhodes State College to finish his Registered Nurse degree.

Ryan enjoyed very much his time working at Bob Evans Restaurant and Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks. Growing up, he competed in swimming, soccer, and tennis.

Ryan’s passions in life were people, dance, and travel. He did not meet a person who did not quickly become his friend. Ryan’s 15-year dance career was a highlight reel for anyone who had the opportunity to watch him shine through competition and coaching at Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks. It brought out the very best in him. Travels to Europe and Turks and Caicos, most all of America, including Alaska, fueled his desire to see the entire world

Our Ryan’s contagious smile, his warm personality, and his desire to invest time in others will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Monday, October 9, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Eric Wise officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, October 8, at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Kim Hohman’s DanceWorks for the Ryan Agler Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.