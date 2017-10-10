Ruth L. (Mosier) Pond, 100, of Paulding, passed away at 2:35 a.m. Tuesday, October 10, 2017, at Country Inn Enhanced Living Center in Paulding.

She was born May 3, 1917, in Paulding County, the daughter of Fred and Bessie (Harris) Mosier, who both preceded her in death. On May 4, 1936, she married Vernon O. Pond, who passed away in 2014.

Survivors include four children: Maxine Pond of Van Wert, Milford (Sherri) Pond of San Diego, California, Roger (Marianne) Pond of Seal Beach, California, and Fred (Marcia) Pond of Scott; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A brother, Herbert Mosier; and half-siblings Clay Mosier, Howard Mosier, Vilena Hartsell, Dorothy Auman, Frieda Lee, and Amy Patterson, also preceded her in death.

There will be no public visitation or service. Burial will be in Scott Cemetery during a private family service.

Preferred memorials: Scott EMS and Country Inn Activity Fund.

Arrangements were made by Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

