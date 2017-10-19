Rita Clara Beining, 94, of Ottoville, passed away at 11:40 a.m. Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at her residence.

She was born November 21, 1922, in Landeck, the daughter of August and Anna (Krietemeyer) Beckman, who both preceded her in death. On May 3, 1947, she married Julius Joseph Beining, who died January 22, 2004.

Survivors include 10 children, Malinda (Sam) Childress of Vermillion, Dorothy (Duane) Oberg of Ottoville, Diana (Jay) Griesser of Kissimmee, Florida, James (Marilyn) Beining of Indian Lake, Ralph (Amy) Beining of Van Wert, Janice (Gene) Wannemacher and Eileen (Tim) Horstman, both of Ottoville, Annette (Mike) Myers of Van Wert, Leo (Sue) Beining of Landeck, and Marie (Jeff) Turnwald of Ottoville; 14 grandchildren; four stepgrandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; four stepgreat-grandchildren; and a sister, Mildred Beining of Ottoville.

A brother, Elmer Beckman, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 21, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Ottoville, with the Very Reverend Jerome Schetter officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery in Ottoville. Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, October 20, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home near Fort Jennings, where there will be a Scripture Service at 1:30 that afternoon.

Preferred memorials: Putnam County Hospice or the church window fund.

