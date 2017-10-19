Submitted information

COLUMBUS — Ohio House Speaker Clifford A. Rosenberger (R-Clarksville) last week announced that State Representative Craig Riedel (R-Defiance) has been appointed to serve on the Ohio House Finance Committee.

Riedel continues to serve on the following committees: Ways and Means; Higher Education and Workforce Development; and Armed Services, Veterans Affairs, and Homeland Security.

“I am thankful that in my first term I can be exposed to great opportunities,” said Rep. Riedel. “My 27 years of private business experience will be helpful for navigating through this new committee.”

Riedel currently represents the 82nd Ohio House District, which includes Defiance, Paulding, and Van Wert counties, as well as a portion of Auglaize County.