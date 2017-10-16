Submitted information

The Read & Review Book Club will meet at noon Thursday, November 2, in the First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall.

The group will participate in a book discussion of Mercer Girls by Libbie Hawker, to be led by Sally Hangartner.

Drinks and desserts will be provided by Connie Keirns, while a $2.50 offering will be collected for the group’s mission work. All are welcome to participate in this book review.