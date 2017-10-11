VW independent/submitted information

Off Stage Productions (OSP) announces the Fall 2017 dinner theatre production of The Queen of Bingo by Jeanne Michels and Phyllis Murphy will be opening this weekend at its new location at American Legion Post 178, 631 W. Main St. in Van Wert.

Show dates are as follows: Sunday brunch matinees begin at 1 p.m. October 15 and 22 (doors open at 12:30 p.m., meal at 1 p.m.); Friday and Saturday dinner shows begin at 7 p.m. (doors open at 6:30 p.m., meal at 7).

Those shows all include a buffet supper provided by Romer’s Catering of Celina. The ticket price is $28 per person, and tables of eight are available. Reservations (for any number desired) may be made by calling 419.605.6708. OSP’s goal is to provide quality entertainment and delicious food for a fun evening of theatre.

Off Stage will transform the main post room into a comfortable and intimate dinner theatre. The American Legion offers ample parking and special access for those with walkers, wheelchairs, or mobility issues via the first entrance door (closest to Main Street). All other dinner theatre patron should use the glass-enclosed main (center) door to the building. A volunteer will be posted in the parking lot to offer assistance and direction. Guests may also purchase soft drinks and alcoholic beverages at the post bar prior to dinner and at intermission.

In addition to the six dinner shows, Off Stage Productions will be introducing a “Popcorn Night” performance on Sunday evening, October 15, at 7 p.m. (doors open 6:30 that evening). This will be a non-dinner performance for a ticket price of $12, which includes fresh popcorn, lemonade, and water. Soft drinks will also be available for $1 each. Call 419.605.6708 for reservations and specify Popcorn Night, October 15.