VW independent/submitted information

Award-winning speaker and Ohio State University expert Jack Park will be the featured speaker at this year’s Buckeye Bash and Scholarship Auction hosted by the OSU Alumni Club of Van Wert/Paulding Counties. Park has written three books: The Ohio State Football Vault; The Official Ohio State Encyclopedia; and Ohio State Football … The Great Tradition.

The Buckeye Bash and Scholarship Auction will be held at Willow Bend Country Club, 579 Hospital Drive in Van Wert, on Tuesday, November 7. Tickets are $20 each and include dinner. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., while dinner will be served at 6 that evening, followed by the scholarship auction and the guest speaker.

Park has a new book coming out on November 15 that features Bryan Fogel of Columbus. Fogel is well known for his huge Buckeye Room, which was recently featured on ESPN’s “Game Day” program.

The Buckeye Bash is open to all OSU fans, and those attending should also consider bringing a non-perishable food item donation to be divided between Van Wert and Paulding county food banks. Those bringing food items will be placed in a drawing to win an OSU shirt.

All proceeds from the Buckeye Bash and Scholarship Auction will go to benefit Ohio State students from Van Wert and Paulding counties. The scholarship auction this year will include tickets to the OSU-Michigan State football game in Columbus on November 11.

Tickets can be purchased at Jeffery-Mohr Dentistry (419.238.5810), Animal Clinic of Paulding (419.399.2871), Mengerink’s Source for Sports in Van Wert (419.238.6065), or Emily Tempel in Antwerp (419.506.1981).