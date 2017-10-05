SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The first Friday of October brings with it Week No. 7 of the high school football season, and it also means conference and league title races are beginning to take shape, along with potential playoff berths and pairings.

Hopefully, Week No. 7 will mean a better week in terms of game predictions. Last week, I was just 12-8, and my overall record is 100-44 (69.4 percent). I’ll need to be practically flawless from here on out to hit my season goal of at least 85 percent.

Here are my picks for this week (projected winner in bold):

Van Wert at Elida: The good news: The Cougars have scored 27 points in each of their last two games. The bad news: The Cougars have given up 35 points in each of those two games. Now, Van Wert will face Elida, a team averaging nearly 38 points per game. I think this one has the potential to be a high-scoring, entertaining game. It could be viewed as a toss-up, but I’m picking Elida to win.

Ada at Crestview: This is another game that has the potential to be a high-scoring contest. Both teams are very capable of piling up big yards and points. The winner of this game will stay alive in the NWC title race. I’m picking the Knights to rebound from last week’s loss to Spencerville.

Delphos Jefferson at Bluffton: After scoring just 20 points during the first two weeks of the season, the Wildcats are averaging nearly 43 points in their last four games. For that reason alone, I like Delphos Jefferson to win this one, and to move up in Division VI, Region 24.

Delphos St. John’s at Fort Recovery: I’ve learned that it’s usually best to at least give consideration to the home team in MAC games, but I like the visiting Blue Jays in this one.

Other games: Bath at St. Marys, Defiance at Ottawa-Glandorf, Celina at Wapakoneta, Shawnee at Kenton, Paulding at Allen East, Spencerville at Columbus Grove, Holgate at Wayne Trace, Edgerton at Antwerp, Fairview at Ayersville, Hicksville at Tinora, Minster at Coldwater, Marion Local at New Bremen, Anna at St. Henry. Versailles at Parkway, Toledo St. Francis Desales at Lima Sr, Wynford at Lima Central Catholic (Saturday).