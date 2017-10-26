SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

The 2017 high school football regular season will come to a close this weekend. Over 800 Ohio high schools play football, and 224 of them will suit up at least one more time as the OHSAA playoffs begin next Friday.

Last week, I went 18-2 and for the season my record is 150-54 (73.5 percent).

Here are my predictions for Week No. 10 (projected winner in bold):

Van Wert (4-5) at Defiance (1-8): The Bulldogs will put up a fight, but I’m picking the Cougars to win this one, and finish the season 5-5.

Paulding (1-8) at Crestview (8-1): Crestview simply has too many weapons for Paulding. Crestview fans will be rooting for the Knights, and pulling for Delphos Jefferson to upset Spencerville.

Delphos Jefferson (6-3) at Spencerville (7-2): With a win, the Bearcats will clinch an outright NWC championship, while a loss would likely mean a shared title with Crestview. This game may be a bit closer than people think, but I like Spencerville to win the game.

Coldwater (7-2) at Delphos St. John’s (5-4): The Blue Jays have lost two of their last three, while the Cavaliers have won six straight. I’m picking Coldwater in a close one.

Ottawa-Glandorf (3-6) at Elida (7-2): An Elida win would mean the Bulldogs have an excellent shot to play in Week No. 11, but it won’t be easy. The Titans have been up and down all season. I’ll pick Elida in a tough one.

Wayne Trace (6-3) at Tinora (5-4): This game has toss-up written all over it. A win by the Raiders would secure a playoff spot. A loss doesn’t necessarily end Wayne Trace’s playoff hopes, but the team would likely need a bit of help. In what could be the most entertaining game around the area, I’ll pick the Raiders.

Lima Central Catholic (8-1) at Gilmour Academy (6-3): The Thunderbirds will finish the regular season Saturday by traveling east of Cleveland (three hours) to play the Lancers. The T-birds are on a roll, and I’m picking them to win.

Other games: St. Marys Memorial at Wapakoneta, Bath at Kenton, Celina at Shawnee, Bluffton at Columbus Grove, Allen East at Ada, Ayersville at Hicksville, Antwerp at Fairview, Holgate at Edgerton, Parkway at Marion Local, St. Henry at Fort Recovery, Minster at Anna, New Bremen at Versailles, Lima Sr. at Clay.