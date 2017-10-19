The Van Wert Area Photography Club held its regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, October 12. Rex Dolby revealed the financial status of the club and reported that the fair’s Junior Best of Show in Color winner had not yet cashed the club’s award for her achievement.

Looking to the future, Larry Dickerhoof was charged with finding the details concerning the empty structure across the street from Burcham Printing, and report what he had learned at the November meeting.

The discussion then turned to what should be decided about the Canal Shoot. The decision was to reschedule it for October 28 and try to cover the same areas as previously planned. Stuart Jewett advised the group to have a Plan B ready if the weather should again prevent the outdoor shoot.

The group agreed and it was decided to meet at the Chick N House for lunch then tour the Delphos Canal Commission Museum and shoot canal sites in and around Delphos. What we’d do first after we were done with lunch would depend on whether or not it was raining.

Details of both the Canal Shoot and the Delphos activities will be made available next week. In either case, watch the Van Wert Area Photography Club’s Facebook page for what we’re doing on October 28.