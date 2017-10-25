Only a couple more days remaining to catch the 40th annual Wassenberg Photography Exhibit. More than 170 glorious, color-rich photos are on the walls and the work is excellent. This exhibit closes this Friday, October 27.

Dr. Wassenstein’s Side Show is this coming Saturday! Do you have your ticket yet? We sold out last year and we don’t want you to be shut out. Our signature event has become a popular venue in our area for the Halloween season. Not your typical black cat and pumpkins theme, we look to celebrate things more unique. Back by popular demand, D.J. Vourteque will be doing his stuff and new acts; Ringmaster Zeb will lead the night while Titano Strongman and Scarlett Storm, national side show performers will be taking the stage to amaze us with their feats of daring. Get those costumes finished! We’ll have a cash costume contest for the best ones. Tickets on sale now through Saturday and possibly at the door.

Art Classes:

Classic Watercolor: On Tuesday mornings from 10 a.m.-noon. Ongoing. $40 art center member price/$45 regular price. Instructor: Pat Rayman. Materials required. Online sign up available.

ArtNight: Alcohol Ink Tiles: November 9: Join us for a quick evening of creative fun. Short, simple projects you usually get to take home that night. Bring your friends, (or guitar-they’re friends too) We’re working on Halloween decorations until October 26. On this ArtNight, Ralph Stuckman will join us and show us how to make alcohol ink tiles! Make a trivet, wall hanging, coaster, wall hanging or use your imagination! Project fee is $10, includes first glass of wine, soft drink, or beer. Additional beverages at regular WAC prices.

ArtReach: We still have some openings available in both age groups. We still have some openings, and you can sign up anytime. Tuesdays (ages 7-11) and Thursdays (11 and up) 3:30-5 p.m. We are currently taking reservations at this time for this great, stress free after-school art program. Official forms are available online at wassenbergartcenter.org or at the Wassenberg Art Center office.

For more information on exhibits or to sign up for classes and events visit: wassenbergartcenter.org. The Wassenberg Art Center is located at 214 S. Washington St. (former Van Wert Armory). We can also be reached by telephone at: 419.238.6837, email: info@wassenbergartcenter.org and our website is: wassenbergartcenter.org.