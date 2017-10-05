The Van Wert Area Photography Club’s second Canal Shoot is scheduled for this Saturday, October 7. The plan is to meet at the St. Marys Lock 13 Shelterhouse, located on the north side of East High Street. It is on the right after North Chestnut Street, if you’re going west on East High, or on your left after crossing the St. Marys River if traveling east.

Bring a sack lunch and try to arrive at 11:30 a.m. During lunch we’ll determine who rides with whom and go over the stops we want to make between St. Marys and Lock 9 south of the Johnston Farm Historical Park in Piqua.

There is the potential for three sites in or near New Bremen, three sites in Minster, four sites in or near Fort Loramie, nine sites near Lockington, and two in Piqua. How many of these we actually visit will be dictated by the group, time and weather.

Anyone wishing to ride along from Van Wert with Rex Dolby must call or text 567.259.8951 by 9 p.m. Thursday, October 5, to reserve a seat. We will promptly leave Van Wert from 431 Boyd Ave. at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday.

The forecast now looks a little unfavorable for the shoot. If the weather actually does become threatening, call the reservation number or check the Van Wert Area Photography Club’s Facebook page for the status of the trip.