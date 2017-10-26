Submitted information

ANTWERP — At approximately 12:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, deputies responded to an assault and attempted robbery at 3190 Road 204 in Carryall Township near Antwerp.

When the homeowner pulled into his driveway, he noticed a dark colored, large SUV type vehicle parked near his outbuilding. As the homeowner approached his residence, he was attacked by two male subjects.

The victim was struck with a shovel and a piece of metal, and the two suspects demanded money. During the struggle, the victim was able to run to a neighbor’s house for help, while the suspects fled west in the SUV toward Indiana. The victim reported there was a third subject in the vehicle with long hair and a dark complexion.

A physical description of the suspects is two young black males, one approximately 5-6 and skinny wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt and the other approximately 5 feet tall, skinny and wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt. The individual in the vehicle could not be identified as a male or female.

The victim was transported by Antwerp EMS to a local hospital, where he was treated for injuries sustained during the assault. He has since been released.

“We need the public’s help to piece this violent crime together,” said Sheriff Jason K. Landers. “These suspects committed a very serious act and didn’t get away with anything more than a couple pieces of the victim’s property.”

If anyone has information regarding this investigation or any other crime, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 419.399.3791. Area residents can also leave information via Facebook by searching Facebook/Paulding County Sheriff’s Office or accessing the sheriff’s website at www.pauldingohsheriff.com and leaving an email for the sheriff. Residents may also leave an anonymous tip via the website by scrolling to the bottom of any page and clicking on “send us an anonymous tip.”