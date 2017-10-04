Paul Eichler, 89, of Rockford, passed away at 6:10 a.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at the Laurels of Shane Hill, where he was a patient.

He was born March 8, 1928, in Center Township, Mercer County, the son of John and Marie Elizabeth (Heffner) Eichler, who both preceded him in death. On April 14, 1956, he married Catherine Miller, who died April 16, 2016.

Survivors include a daughter and two sons, Kathy Cesar of Rockford, Ed (Lisa) Eichler of Van Wert, and Robert “Bob” (Mary) Eichler of Rockford; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one brother, Donald Eichler of Pleasanton, California.

Three brothers, Joyce, John “Junior”, and Dale Eichler, also preceded him in death.

Memorial services will be conducted at 4 p.m. Saturday, October 14, at St. John Lutheran Church in Hopewell, with the Rev. Karen Tamorria officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Chattanooga.

Visitation is from 2 p.m. until the time of services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: St. John Lutheran Church.

Ketcham-Ripley Funeral Home in Rockford is handling funeral arrangements.

