Patty Ann Raudabaugh, 73, of Van Wert, passed away at 7 p.m. Friday, September 29, 2017, at Mercy Health (St. Rita’s Medical Center) in Lima.

She was born February 1, 1944, in Van Wert, the daughter of Maurice R. and Laverne (Lawrence) Williams, who both preceded her in death. On February 8, 1965, she married Edward Francis Raudabaugh, who died August 20, 2016.

Survivors include her stepchildren, Donna (Larry) Clouse and James R. Myers, both of Van Wert; two sisters, Arlene Reilly of Van Wert, and Nancy (Larry) Florence of Coldwater; three brothers, Maurice L. Williams of Rockford, Bill (Barbara) Williams of Mendon, and Larry (Karen) Williams of St. Marys; and eight grandchildren.

Funeral services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 7, at Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert, with Pastor W. Clark Williman officiating. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 3-7 p.m. Friday, October 6, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert and an hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice or Calvary Evangelical Church.

