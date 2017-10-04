Submitted information

Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death in teens, more than other types of injury, disease, or violence. As National Teen Driving Safety Week is October 21-27, it’s the perfect time for teens and their parents to discuss the dangers new drivers face so they can make safe and responsible decisions. Surveys show that teens whose parents set firm rules for driving typically engage in less risky driving behaviors and are involved in fewer crashes.

Young drivers who are 15-19 years old were involved in 15 percent of all traffic crashes in Ohio from 2014 to 2016. An action on the part of a teen driver contributed to more than 72 percent of these crashes. These crashes resulted in 286 fatalities and 41,511 injuries.

While crash causes may vary, following too closely/assured clear distance contributed to a majority of the crashes caused by teens. Another 21 percent of crashes were brought about by failure to yield, running a red light or running a stop sign.

“Poor decisions while driving can stay with teen drivers for the rest of their lives,” said Lt. Tim Grigsby, commander of the Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. “That is why responsibility, awareness, and safety are so important for our youngest drivers.”

Teen drivers are encouraged to plan ahead when traveling to eliminate rushing from one location to another. Also, safety belts save lives and teen drivers should encourage everyone in their vehicle to buckle up, every time.

For a statistical map regarding teen drivers and a county-by-county breakdown of where Patrol citations have been issued to at fault teens, visit http://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/TeenDrivers_Bulletin_2017.pdf.