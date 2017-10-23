Submitted information

MIDDLE POINT — The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting an M-1 Garand rifle match on Saturday, October 28, starting at 9:30 a.m. Other former military rifles can also be used.

Match participants will shoot at 200 yards with walk-up targets. The club has loaner M-1 Garands for those who would want to borrow one to shoot in this match, as well as a club AR-15.

There is only a $4 fee to shoot unless participants need to purchase ammunition. Forty rounds of 30.06 or .223 ammunition can be purchased that day.

For more information, call 419.203.8662 or look on the association’s website at www.vwoutdoorsmen.info. The club is located at 9093 Ringwald Road near Middle Point.