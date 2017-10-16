Submitted information

LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 has listed the following highway projects for the week of October 16 in Van Wert, Paulding, and Putnam counties:

Van Wert County

Ohio 709, between Jonestown Road and Venedocia Street/Marys Road, west of Venedocia, will close October 9 for approximately 14 days for bridge repair at two locations. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 116, Ohio 81, and U.S. 127, back to Ohio 81. Work is being performed by Global Outdoor Solutions of Cleveland. (see map)

U.S. 30, both eastbound and westbound, is restricted to one lane through the work zone at the following locations for projects, which will repair the pavement and joints, improve drainage and resurface the route. The project will complete in October. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay:

From just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185

From just east of Township Road 127 to just east of County Road 185 From U.S. 224 to near the Indiana state line

Nighttime paving is under way and will continue for two weeks with traffic reduced to one lane through the work zone.

The eastbound and westbound rest areas on U.S. 30 west of Van Wert are now open following repair and resurfacing of the entrances and exits.

The truck weigh station is now open following repair and resurfacing of the entrance and exit, parking lot and sidewalk.

The ramps at the U.S. 224 interchange with U.S. 30 will be affected by the project as follows:

The exit ramp, from U.S. 30 westbound to U.S. 224 and the entrance ramp from U.S. 224 to U.S. 30 westbound closed September 21 for 21 days.

U.S. 30 westbound to U.S. 224 traffic detoured onto U.S. 30 westbound to Ohio 49 back to U.S. 224. (see maps)

U.S. 224 to U.S. 30 westbound traffic detoured onto U.S. 30 eastbound to U.S. 127 back to U.S. 30 westbound. (see maps)

The ramps on the south side of the interchange will remain open.

All ramps at the interchange will be resurfaced.

Paulding County

Ohio 111 approximately one mile east of the Indiana state line will close October 16 for approximately three days for roadway repair. Traffic detoured onto county Road 1, Ohio 613 and Ohio 49 back to Ohio 111. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage. (see map)

Ramp repair along U.S. 24 will take place at the following locations. The ramps will remain open during the repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Paulding County maintenance garage:

U.S. 127

Ohio 49

U.S. 24 from the Indiana line to the Defiance County line is reduced to one lane through the work zone for berm repair. Work is taking place between the hours of 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The work zone is removed each night. The project will continue until late October. Work is being performed by Miller Brothers Construction of Archbold.

Ohio 114 between U.S. 127 and the Putnam County line will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for resurfacing. The project will continue for approximately two weeks. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Ohio 637 resurfacing in Grover Hill is essentially complete with minor finish work remaining which is expected to have little impact to traffic. Work is being performed by the Shelly Company of Findlay.

Putnam County

Ohio 65 north of the village of Belmore will close Oct. 20 for approximately three days for a railroad crossing repair. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 613, Ohio 109 and Ohio 18 back to Ohio 65. Work is being performed by CSX Railroad. (see map)

Ohio 65 near county Road 5 is currently scheduled to close Oct. 24 for three days for a railroad crossing repair. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 613, Ohio 109 and Ohio 18 back to Ohio 65. Work is being performed by CSX Railroad. (see map)

Ohio 65 just north of the village of Ottawa will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for culvert repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Ohio 189 in the village of Rimer between Main Street and Water Street will close Oct. 23 for approximately three days for removal of a railroad bed. Traffic detoured onto Ohio 634, U.S. 224, and Ohio 115 back to Ohio 189. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage. (see map)

Ohio 109 just south of Road C-H, north of Ottawa, will be reduced to one lane through the work zone for pavement repair. Work is being performed by the ODOT Putnam County maintenance garage.

Ohio 190 between Fort Jennings and U.S. 224 closed October 9 for approximately one month during pavement repair. Access to residences will be maintained during the closure. Resurfacing of the route will follow pavement repairs. Traffic is detoured onto Ohio 634 and U.S. 224. Work is being performed by Bluffton Paving of Bluffton. (see map)