O-G wins Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational
Submitted information
CONVOY — The 17th annual Fricker’s Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational was held on Saturday with the Ottawa-Glandorf Lady Titans coming away as the champion of the eight-team field by defeating the Norwalk St. Paul Lady Flyers in three games. Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Edison and South Adams (IN) to reach the championship game. St. Paul defeated Celina and Marion Local to finish as runner-up.
Other participants in the tournament included Crestview and Arlington.
The Fricker’s Lady Knight Invite All-Tournament team included: Madelyn Wurster, South Adams; Kara Evers, Marion Local; Rachel Bleile, Meghan Hedrick, and Tess Lepley, St. Paul; Erica Annesser, Ottawa-Glandorf; and Carly Alt of Ottawa-Glandorf was named tournament MVP.
Game Scores:
Round #1
St. Paul defeated Celina 25-13; 25-10
Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Edison 25-15; 25-17
Marion Local defeats Crestview 25-22; 25-8
South Adams (IN) defeats Arlington 24-26; 25-23; 25-19
Round #2
St. Paul defeated Marion Local 25-16; 25-16
Ottawa-Glandorf defeated South Adams 25-17; 25-14
Celina defeated Crestview 25-21; 25-18
Arlington defeated Edison 25-15; 25-21
Round #3
Marion Local defeated South Adams 25-23; 27-25
Celina defeated Arlington 25-14; 25-20
Crestview defeatsedEdison 25-14; 25-19
Championship
Ottawa-Glandorf defeats St. Paul 23-25; 28-26; 25-17
Final tournament standings:
Champion Ottawa-Glandorf
Runner-up Norwalk St. Paul
3rd place Marion Local
4th place South Adams, Indiana
5th place Celina
6th place Arlington
7th place Crestview
8th place Edison
