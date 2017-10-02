Submitted information

CONVOY — The 17th annual Fricker’s Lady Knight Volleyball Invitational was held on Saturday with the Ottawa-Glandorf Lady Titans coming away as the champion of the eight-team field by defeating the Norwalk St. Paul Lady Flyers in three games. Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Edison and South Adams (IN) to reach the championship game. St. Paul defeated Celina and Marion Local to finish as runner-up.

Other participants in the tournament included Crestview and Arlington.

The Fricker’s Lady Knight Invite All-Tournament team included: Madelyn Wurster, South Adams; Kara Evers, Marion Local; Rachel Bleile, Meghan Hedrick, and Tess Lepley, St. Paul; Erica Annesser, Ottawa-Glandorf; and Carly Alt of Ottawa-Glandorf was named tournament MVP.

Game Scores:

Round #1

St. Paul defeated Celina 25-13; 25-10

Ottawa-Glandorf defeated Edison 25-15; 25-17

Marion Local defeats Crestview 25-22; 25-8

South Adams (IN) defeats Arlington 24-26; 25-23; 25-19

Round #2

St. Paul defeated Marion Local 25-16; 25-16

Ottawa-Glandorf defeated South Adams 25-17; 25-14

Celina defeated Crestview 25-21; 25-18

Arlington defeated Edison 25-15; 25-21

Round #3

Marion Local defeated South Adams 25-23; 27-25

Celina defeated Arlington 25-14; 25-20

Crestview defeatsedEdison 25-14; 25-19

Championship

Ottawa-Glandorf defeats St. Paul 23-25; 28-26; 25-17

Final tournament standings:

Champion Ottawa-Glandorf

Runner-up Norwalk St. Paul

3rd place Marion Local

4th place South Adams, Indiana

5th place Celina

6th place Arlington

7th place Crestview

8th place Edison