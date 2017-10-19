Submitted information

Alex McFarland will be coming to Van Wert for revival services at Trinity Friends Church. He will be speaking daily Sunday, November 12, through Wednesday, November 15.

As a speaker, writer, and advocate for Christian apologetics, McFarland has spoken in hundreds of locations throughout the U.S. and abroad. He has preached in over 1,500 different churches throughout North America and internationally, and has been featured at conferences such as The Billy Graham School of Evangelism, Focus On The Family’s Big Dig, Josh McDowell’s True Foundations events, California’s Spirit West Coast, and many more.

He has been interviewed on “Fox and Friends”, the Alan Colmes Show, “The Strategy Room”, Billy Graham’s Decision radio broadcast, by James Dobson (Focus On The Family radio), NPR’s “All Things Considered”, The New York Times, The Washington Post, Chuck Colson’s Breakpoint broadcast, CBS, Fox, “NBC News”, SRN news, the Associated Press (AP) wire service, Los Angeles Times, Boston Herald, the BBC, OK- Celebrity News Magazine, “Prime Time America”, CBN, CSPAN, Bible Broadcast Network, La Vie (France), Christianity Today, Charisma, On Mission, and by numerous other media outlets as well. In a 2009 story, CNN said: “Alex McFarland is an expert on world religions and cults.”

Beginning in 1991, McFarland pioneered apologetics conference formats designed to equip teens and adults to defend their faith. Attendees of all ages began to attend his “Truth For A New Generation” events, eagerly learning from scholars such as Josh McDowell, Ravi Zacharias, Lee Strobel, Chuck Colson, and others.

In 2006, McFarland was named third president of Southern Evangelical Seminary and College in Charlotte, North Carolina. He served in this role for five years, during which time the school saw unprecedented growth under his leadership. Prior to this, McFarland had served as Focus On The Family’s first-ever director of teen apologetics.

In his home state of North Carolina, McFarland was named one of “Forty Leaders Under the Age of Forty” by the Jaycees. He is the only evangelist known to have preached in all 50 states in only 50 days, through his “Tour of Truth.” This crusade across America included 64 evangelistic services and became the subject of McFarland’s first book.

He is a nationally syndicated radio host, on air continuously since 2000. His SoundRezn apologetics broadcast was nominated “Best New Show” by the NRB (National Religious Broadcasters) in 2010, competing alongside shows by leaders such as James Dobson and Janet Parschal (Parschal’s show “In the Market” won that year, by the way).

From 2011-present, McFarland has hosted “Exploring the Word”, which airs throughout the nation Monday-Friday “live” on the American Family Radio Network.

McFarland has interviewed hundreds of newsmakers, including Christian leaders such as James Dobson, George Barna, Tony Campolo, Ravi Zacharias, Franklin Graham, Ray Comfort, David Platt, and others; political figures such as Dr. Ben Carson, Mike Huckabee, Michelle Bauchman, and Rick Santorum; skeptics such as Christopher Hitchens, Michael Shermer, and David Silverman; and musicians, including Brian Wilson and Jeffrey Foskett of the Beach Boys, and Grammy winners Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr.

As an author, McFarland has written over 150 published articles and is author of 16 books, including the best-selling The 10 Most Common Objections to Christianity — and How to Answer Them (Bethany House). He was one of the first Christian authors to write a series of apologetics/worldview books specifically tailored for teen readers. His books have been translated into several languages.

McFarland attended the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, and earned a master’s degree in Christian Thought/Apologetics from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia. He has been awarded an honorary doctoral from both Southern Evangelical Seminary and Louisiana Baptist University. In 2009, McFarland became a participant in Developing Young Leaders In Higher Education, a “by invitation only” study program at Harvard University.

Angie McFarland is the godly and supportive wife who has played a tremendous role in all that the Lord has called McFarland to do. They have been married since 1988, and live in North Carolina.

Sunday morning services will be at 9 and 10:30 a.m. Evening services will be held at 7 p.m., with children’s programs and nursery available each night. Trinity Friends Church invites the public to hear McFarland’s dynamic speaking. Trinity Friends is located on the northeast side of town at 605 N. Franklin St.