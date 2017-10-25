I talked about the upcoming concert of the Canton Symphony and their director, Gerhardt Zimmermann in last week’s column. If you’ve been reading, you know that Gerhardt grew up in Van Wert and is a 1963 graduate of Van Wert High School. Based on his accomplishments, Gerhardt is certainly one of the most successful graduates of VWHS in the field of music.

Many of Gerhardt’s classmates still reside in and around Van Wert. Many others plan on returning to hear Gerhardt’s triumphal return to his hometown with his Canton Symphony Orchestra. I have been in conversation with Gerhardt and I can tell you he is really looking forward to coming home for perhaps this one and last opportunity. He is planning a program of music that will be exciting with great grandeur and fanfare.

To help celebrate Gerhardt’s return, he would like to invite his classmates from the Class of 1963 and any friends he may have been in band or choir with to a post-concert reception in the First Federal Lecture Hall. There will be light hors d’oeuvres served and Gerhardt would love to meet with folks and catch up on old times. Please help spread the word and join us in the Lecture Hall following the concert.

Tickets are on sale at the box office and on line for this concert. We would absolutely love to pack the house for Gerhardt’s return home concert. I have to tell you there is a special guest coming to the concert who is to remain anonymous, but is a special friend of Gerhardt’s. When he told me this person was coming, I could hardly believe it, but they have been friends in the music world for a number of years. This person is one of Classical Music’s most well-known and respected artists in the world! It is a real honor to have him in our Music Hall. He will not be performing, but just wants to attend this special concert of his dear friend, Gerhardt Zimmermann. Wow! That’s respect and admiration!

It will be a very special afternoon on November 5 when we welcome the Canton Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Gerhardt Zimmermann to the stage for a 3 p.m. concert. I hope you can be a part of it … and so does Gerhardt. You’ll be glad you came!

The VWHS Class of 1968 is working on a project to honor its 50th anniversary next year. Class members would like to donate a special sculpture to Van Wert’s new Franklin Park. To help in their fundraising for this project, they will be set up in the Grand Lobby of the Niswonger during several upcoming concerts. They are raffling off chances for two Grand Series packages to the 2018-19 Niswonger season. The winner would receive two choice seats for all concerts next season at the Niswonger. By buying a raffle ticket from them, you will be contributing to Van Wert’s newest public park and obtaining a chance to see some of the best entertainment in the region.

Programming is just now beginning for the 2018-19 season, but I can tell you it will be spectacular once again. Each year, our goal is to outdo the previous year. Be a good sport and a good citizen and support the VWHS Class of 1968 in this very worthwhile project when you see them in the Grand Lobby at one of our upcoming concerts. I know they will be there this Saturday for the nearly sold-out Little River Band concert and then again for the Canton Symphony concert on October 5.

To provide you with an update of the upcoming Niswonger concerts, Olivia Newton John is sold out unless we are able to release some performer holds, which we are checking on as I write. Kellie Pickler and Phil Vassar’s Christmas show is nearly sold out, as is Michael W. Smith’s Christmas concert. Many others are filling up quickly, so don’t delay too long on getting seats for the family this Christmas. They seem to be a popular ticket!

FINÉ.