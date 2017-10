Van Wert’s Megan Braun and Madison Turnwald rise up to block a shot against St. Marys during Saturday’s eight-team Van Wert Invitational. New Bremen defeated Versailles to win the title, and New Knoxville topped Shawnee to finish third. Kalida finished fifth, Elida sixth, St. Marys seventh and Van Wert eighth. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent