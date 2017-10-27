Van Wert independent sports

COLUMBUS — The Ohio High School Athletic Association’s Board of Directors approved a new item in the basketball tournament regulations (girls and boys) that calls for a running clock in the second half of tournament games if the score differential reaches 35 points.

The running clock will remain in effect unless the score differential falls under 30 points. The running clock regulation is only for the tournament, beginning at the sectional level.

A similar rule, often referred to as the “Mercy Rule” was implemented during the 2014 high school football season, and it remains in effect. If a team is leading by 30 or more points after halftime, a continuous clock is used except after a score, a time out or an injury. Normal timing rules apply if the lead falls below 30.