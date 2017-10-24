Submitted information

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Meijer is announcing a recall of various packaged Meijer brand produce items due to a potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, a Listeria monocytogenes infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recall affects certain products sold in Meijer stores in Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, and Wisconsin purchased September 27 through October 20. The items will be in plastic containers or foam trays with printed labels with various sizes and weights.