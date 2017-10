Print for later

Tweet about it

Matthew L. Point, 43, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 7, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 6, and an hour prior to service Saturday at the funeral home.

Arrangements are incomplete.