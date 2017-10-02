Matthew L. Point, 43, of Delphos, passed away Sunday, October 1, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert, surrounded by his family.

He was born April 9, 1974, in Lima, the son of Billie Gene and Linda Lou (Kalinsek) Point, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include a brother, David (Deb) Point of Delphos; two sisters, K. Beth Wittler of Belle Center and Margaret Williams of Scott; several nieces and nephews; and two aunts, Karen (Ben) Violet of Delphos and Sue (Steve) Truesdale of Lima.

A brother, Patrick A. Point, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 7, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos, with Pastor Steve Nelson officiating. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday, October 6, and an hour prior to the funeral on Saturday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Vancrest Health Care Center Activities Fund.

