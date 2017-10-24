Mary Catherine Jenkins, 53, passed away at 9:53 a.m. Sunday, October 22, 2017, at Van Wert County Hospital in Van Wert.

She was born November 6, 1963, in Van Wert, a daughter of Glen and Patricia (Hines) Jenkins. Her father preceded her in death while her mother survives her in Van Wert.

She is also survived by her sisters, Robin (Jeffrey) Shepard of Bethesda, Maryland, and Christie (Gary) McCarty of Lorton, Virginia. Her brothers, Howard (Mary) Jenkins of Okeana and Patrick (Linda) Jenkins of Bethel; and six nieces and nephews.

She loved participating in activities at the Thomas Edison Center in Van Wert.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 26, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert, with Father Stan Szybka officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Thomas Edison Center.

Arrangements were handled by Brickner Funeral Home in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed at www.bricknerfuneralhome.com or emailed to bricknerfuneralhome@bright.net.