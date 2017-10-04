Print for later

Maria A. Tracey, 93, of Convoy, passed away at 12:14 p.m. Tuesday, October 3, 2017, at the Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

She was born August 25, 1924, in Binghamton, New York, the daughter of Willard and Mary Fox, who both preceded her in death. She married Andrew J. Tracey, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include a daughter-in-law, Jackie (Ed) Tracey-Burwell of Convoy; two grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

Private graveside family services will be conducted at a later date at Willshire Cemetery.

There will be no visitation.

Preferred memorials: Van Wert Area Inpatient Hospice Center, c/o Community Health Professionals, 1159 Westwood Drive, Van Wert, OH 45891.

Arrangements were handled by Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert.