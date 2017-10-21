Margaret L. Suever, 89, of Delphos, passed away Friday, October 20, 2017, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Delphos.

She was born January 5, 1928, in Fort Jennings, the daughter of Joseph and Marie (Hoersten) Ellerbrock, who both preceded her in death. On January 24, 1948, she married Ralph Suever, who died October 26, 2008.

Survivors include three sons, Donald (Margaret) Suever of Middle Point, Ronald (Michelle) Suever of Elida, and Robert (Ellen) Suever of Delphos; three daughters, Ladonna (Joseph) Calvelage of Fort Jennings, Deborah (Donald) Odenweller of Delphos, and Nancy Siefker of Lima; two sisters, Ruth Betz of Delphos and Jeanie Leis of Spencerville; 21 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and eight great-great-grandchildren.

A grandson, Gregory Suever; and a sister, Armella Ellerbrock, also preceded her in death.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, October 23, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Delphos. Burial will follow in Resurrection Cemetery in Delphos.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Sunday, October 22, at Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: Donor’s choice.

