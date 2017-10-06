Margaret L. Clay, 95, of Van Wert, passed away Friday morning, October 6, 2017, at her residence.

She was born August 12, 1922, in Van Wert, the daughter of Lemuel and Myrtle (Dunlap) Mosier, who both preceded her in death. She married Wilmer Clay, who also preceded her in death.

Survivors include five children, Carole (Vermont) McGillvary and Audrey (Stephan) Snyder, both of Mendon, Ricky (Deb) Clay and Jim Clay, both of Van Wert, and Scott (Christopher Johnson) Clay of Chicago, Illinois; a sister, Dorothy Anderson of Van Wert; 11 grandchildren, Greg (Amy) McGillvary, Lori (Jim) Bader, Kari (Chris) Cron, Steve (Diane) Snyder, Kellie Snyder, Jeff (Beth) Clay, Jesse (Jackie) Clay, Chad Clay, Leann (Jim) Hill, Shaun (Beth) Clay, and Sarah (Travis) Stemen; and many great- and great-great-grandchildren.

A son, Richard Clay; six brothers; and two sisters also preceded her in death.

Margaret was county matron at the Van Wert County Jail for 16 years. She loved bingo and playing cards.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 30, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert, with Pastor Greg Rice officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from noon-2 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.