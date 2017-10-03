Print for later

Tweet about it

Van Wert independent sports

DOLA — Lincolnview won a non-conference volleyball thriller on Monday, topping the host Hardin Northern Lady Bears 25-19, 18-25, 25-20, 27-29, and 15-9.

Lakin Brant had 29 digs, Morgan Miller had 27 assists and 12 digs, Alana Williams had 25 digs, 21 kills and a team-leading six aces, Brianna Ebel had 22 assists and 10 digs, and Kayla Schimmoeller had a dozen kills.

Lincolnview (10-8) will play at Crestview tonight.