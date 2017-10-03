Fifth grade students at Lincolnview Elementary School recently visited JA BizTown in Fort Wayne, Indiana, as their first educational field trip of the school year.

Through daily lessons, hands-on activities, and active participation within their simulated community called JA BizTown, students quickly developed an appreciation for employment and careers in various professions. They viewed their individual roles within the community from both a consumer’s and employee’s perspective.

Many children commented on how they quickly discovered the importance of working cooperatively while running their business together. They enjoyed the challenge of organizing their time and meeting deadlines. Students further developed their money management skills for their business and personal financing.

Overall, the fifth graders did an excellent job interacting within the various businesses of JA BizTown. A special “thank you” to all parent volunteers that attended the field trip and assisted our children throughout the day.