Lincolnview Beta Club and National Honor Society are holding a clothing exchange and will be accepting infant through adult sizes. We understand that many people are facing challenges with today’s current economic situation. We at Lincolnview want to do our part to help those in our community that could use a helping hand.

The High School Beta Club and NHS will be conducting a clothing exchange during the Elementary Parent Teacher Conferences on November 1 and 2. Any member of our community who would like to donate used/new good clean clothes and coats, with no stains, holes, rips, or tears, can drop them off at the school starting Wednesday, October 4, through Friday, October 27.

We will take infant through adult sizes. Donors can drop clothes off at the high school or elementary offices. Please do not send things other than clothing and apparel.

Any member of our community who could use a hand with clothes can pick up items during Parent Teacher Conference hours. Everything will be free of charge and no questions asked. We will have the clothing items in the elementary side of the cafeteria, and will have signs directing you to the room where the clothes will be divided by gender and size.

We will have bags/boxes available for people to use. If you have any questions, you can contact Brenda Leeth at 419.968.2214, extension 3210, or Tonia Verville at 419.968.2351, extension 3203. Any clothing items left over will be taken to local agencies.

Art students at Lincolnview Elementary used their Google Chromebooks to create a painting. The fifth grade art students were studying geometric and free form shapes. They then composed a digital still life painting that incorporated those two types of shapes.