Van Wert independent sports

MILLER CITY — The Lincolnview Lancers saw their season come to an end, with Tuesday’s 2-1 loss in the Division III sectional semifinals at Miller City.

The Wildcats scored what proved to be the winning goal on a penalty kick with 2:37 left in the second half.

Lincolnview’s goal was scord by Kallis Wallis, with an assist from Clayton Leeth.