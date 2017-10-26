On Sunday, October 22, four seniors and 16 juniors were inducted into the Lincolnview chapter of the National Honor Society. The students must achieve a minimum 3.5 cumulative grade point average and demonstrate excellence in scholarship, leadership, service, and character to be considered for membership. The new senior inductees include Dylan Neate, Louis Rammel, Nathan O’Neill, and Mackenzie Shepherd. Junior inductees are Raegan Boley, Hatti Bouillion, Alek Bowersock, Lakin Brant, Rylee Byrne, Braxton Fox, Kylie Hohman (not pictured), Brayden Langdon, Erin Miller, Kylee Mongold, Madeline Snyder, That Walker, Adia Welch, Austin Welker, Carly Wendel, and Logan Williams. Officers for NHS are Sydni Thatcher (president), Frankie Carey (vice president), Alana Williams (secretary/historian), and Alena Looser (treasurer). Second-year members are Kaitlyn Brenneman, Madison Dickson, Olivia Gorman, Miah Katalenas, Marissa Miller, Chayten Overholt, Haley Pollock, Kayla Schimmoeller, and Caden Ringwald. (Lincolnview photo)