Van Wert independent sports

Lincolnview juniors Jared Pollock and Kyle Wallis have been named to the 2017 First Team All-Northwest Conference Boys Soccer team.

Teammate Clayton Leeth was named to the second team, while Creed Jessee and Landon Moody were named to the honorable mention team.

On the girls side, Crestview’s Mckenna Thompson was named to the second team, and Salex Overmyer was named honorable mention. Lincolnview’s Maddie Gorman was named first team, Olivia Gorman second team, and Hanna Young, Raegan Boley, Allie Crow, Haley Pollock and Trinitey Brown honorable mention.

Boys

First team: Tristan Smucker (Bluffton); Logan Williams (Ada); Chris Reyes (Ada); Ethan Grant (Allen East); Jesse Montel (Bluffton); Noah Pinkey (Ada); Luke Young (Bluffton); Jordan Sieferd (Bluffton); Jared Pollock (Lincolnview); Matt Dawes (Bluffton); Noah Garmon (Ada); Kyle Wallis (Lincolnview).

Second team: Christian Hedrick (Allen East); Braelin Houston (Allen East); Nate Allen (Ada); Dakota Clymer (Bluffton); Ryan Woodring (Paulding); Clayton Leeth (Lincolnview); Zach Basinger (Bluffton); Tanner Christman (Spencerville); Brice Wilcox (Allen East); Brayan Casiano (Ada); Josh Trausch (Paulding);

Honorable mention: Simon Derstine (Bluffton); Dalton Crum (Allen East); Ethan Reichenbach (Allen East); Creed Jessee (Lincolnview); Jacob Litsey (Spencerville); Braden Conrad (Bluffton); Noah Fredritz (Bluffton); Jack Williams (Allen East); Landon Moody (Lincolnview); Charles Clapsaddle (Paulding); Grant Hackworth (Spencerville).

Player of the Year: Tristan Smucker (Bluffton).

Coach of the Year: Steve Smucker (Bluffton).

Girls

First team: Kayla White (Bluffton); Maddie McConnahea (Delphos Jefferson); Ally Richardson (Allen East); Madison Houston (Allen East); Kelsey Shaffer (Spencerville); Averey Runner (Bluffton); Maddie Gorman (Lincolnview); Olivia Silone (Allen East); Julia Meyer (Allen East); Brenna Hissong (Ada); Bella East (Ada); Kelli Leugers (Bluffton).

Second team: Gabbie Stahl (Paulding); Kayla Kindle (Bluffton); Raygen Martinez (Spencerville); Abby Garver (Allen East); Olivia Gorman (Lincolnview); Katie Butterfield (Ada); Mckenna Thompson (Crestview); Emily Dientsberger (Delphos Jefferson); Kottia Williams (Spencerville); Sofia Silone (Allen East); Anney Archer (Ada); Abbey Gambrell (Bluffton); Kendall Marquiss (Delphos Jefferson).

Honorable mention: Hannah Yost (Bluffton); Gabby Scott (Allen East); Jenna Litsey (Spencerville); Tori Newland (Allen East); Salex Overmyer (Crestview); Miah Rue (Paulding); Nelaya Burden (Spencerville); Hanna Young (Lincolnview); Sydney McCullough (Paulding); Ariana McMichael (Spencerville); Laykin Garmatter (Bluffton); Raegan Boley (Lincolnview); Haley Callahan (Ada); Kinsey Helser (Allen East); Hannah Vance (Paulding); Michelle Rode (Delphos Jefferson); Ella Poling (Ada); Allie Crow (Lincolnview); Kaylee Plummer (Paulding); Jen Stahl (Paulding); Haley Pollock (Lincolnview); Trinitey Brown (Lincolnview); Morgan Iler (Paulding).

Player of the Year: Kayla White (Bluffton).

Coach of the Year: Jared Byers (Bluffton).