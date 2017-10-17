VW independent sports/submitted information

Lincolnview 2 Allen East 1 (7th grade)

Lincolnview’s 7th grade team won Monday night’s Northwest Conference tournament championship with a 25-22, 22-25, and 25-18 victory over Allen East.

Lincolnview was led by Morgan Anspach with five aces and two assists; McKayla Blankemeyer with one ace, eight kills, and seven blocks; Breck Evans with six aces and seven assists; Carsyn Looser with five kills and two assists; Neive Miller with one ace, four kills, and one block, and Zada Walker with one ace, one kill, and three assists.

The 7th grade volleyball team finished the season with a record of 13-6 overall and 5-3 in regular season Northwest Conference play.

Bluffton 2 Lincolnview 1 (8th grade, Saturday)

Lincolnview’s 8th grade volleyball team played Bluffton in the semifinals on Saturday and and lost in 3 sets, 19-25, 25-12, and 17-25.

The Lady Lancers were led by Kendall Bollenbacher with one ace, 10 kills, onr block, and seven assists; Sidney Davis with one ace and one kill; Lauren Dougal with two aces and one kill; Adyson Edwards with two kills and two assists; Zadria King with one kill, two blocks, and two assists, and Kendall Klausing with one ace, seven kills, two blocks, and nine assists.

The 8th grade volleyball team finished their season with a record of 15-3 overall and 8-0 in regular season NWC play.