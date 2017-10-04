Lois J. Klausing, 89, of Van Wert, passed away at 11:22 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2017, at Van Wert Manor.

She was born October 23, 1927, in Akron, the daughter of Harold and Mabel (Harris) McNamara, who both preceded her in death. She married Lavern “Vern” Klausing, who survives in Van Wert.

Other survivors include two children, Lisa Klausing of New York City and James Klausing of Avon Lake; a son-in-law, Martin Vahtra of New York City; one daughter-in-law, Chris Klausing of Avon Lake; a sister, Joan Zinn of Van Wert; and three grandchildren, Daniel Klausing, Lili Vahtra, and Spencer Vahtra.

Lois was a homemaker and a member of St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, October 6, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, with Father Stanley Szybka officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert.

Visitation is from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

