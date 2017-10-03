Van Wert independent sports

Football

Three local high school football teams are ranked in this week’s Associated Press statewide football poll.

After losing 49-34 to Spencerville on Friday, Crestview (5-1) dropped from third to seventh in Division VII. The Knights will host Ada on Friday.

The Wayne Trace Raiders (5-1) are tied with Lucas and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep for No. 10 in Division VII. Wayne Trace’s lone loss came in week three to Crestview.

Also in Division VII, the Delphos St. John’s Blue Jays (4-2) are ranked No. 9. The Blue Jays losses have come to two other state-ranked teams, Minster and Anna.

Volleyball

Several area high school volleyball teams are ranked this week’s statewide poll issued by the Ohio Volleyball Coaches Association.

Ottawa-Glandorf is ranked No. 9 in Division III, and despite dropping two matches at Saturday’s Lady Knight Invitational, Crestview rose from No. 20 to No. 15 with Buckeye Trail.

Ottoville is ranked No. 4 in Division IV, Delphos St. John’s is No. 15, Antwerp is No. 19 and Columbus Grove is ranked 20th.