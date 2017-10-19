Submitted information

Beginning Tuesday, October 24, Citizens National Bank will host a series of free seminars featuring Robert J. Morgan, senior consultant with Austin Associates LLC.

Local business owners are invited to hear Morgan present his economic forecast for 2018. He will discuss current market conditions and what he expects to see in regards to unemployment, housing, and the challenges facing business owners in the upcoming year.

Morgan will be speaking at four separate locations and a meal will be provided at each:

Tuesday, October 24, at 11:30 a.m., at Stone Oak Country Club in Holland

Thursday, October 26, at 11:30 a.m., at Hilton Garden Inn in Findlay

Wednesday, November 1, at 11:30 a.m., at Shawnee Country Club in Lima

Thursday, November 2, at 11:30 a.m., at Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert

Morgan will also be the featured speaker for the Celina/Mercer County Economic Development Breakfast to be held Thursday, November 2, at 7:30 a.m. at Romers Catering in Celina.

Prior to joining Austin Associates, Morgan served as a senior vice president and chief economist with a multi-billion dollar regional bank. He directs his firm’s Financial Management Division and works with clients on all aspects of asset/liability and interest rate risk management, investment portfolio management, and other aspects of bank financial performance.

To learn more, visit www.cnbohio.com/economicforecast/.