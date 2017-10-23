VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Theatre has been busy preparing for its fall show and is excited to present its production of “Sitting in a Tree” at Van Wert Civic Theatre. This comedy/drama is sure to delight audiences of all ages.

Travel along one man’s journey; join John Wallace, played by Dylan Neate, along with the love of his life, Sarah, portrayed by Storm Whitaker, as they experience a life filled with laughter and love.

Comical situations are numerous as John encounters many unusual and eccentric people in his life, especially his nutty friend Archie, played by Josh England. The show is narrated by the elderly version of John, played by familiar community theatre actor Dan Bulau.

Along with many funny scenes throughout the show, there are also a few touching and poignant moments as well. Follow the life story of John as he reminisces about his time with his family and friends and his love, Sarah. This familiar journey will have something for everyone, and is a beautiful love story with the universal message of holding on to love. Cast members have been working very hard with their lines, acting, and set building to make this a show a wonderful experience.

High school students, elementary students, and adult community members will be performing in this show. Cast and crew, in addition to Neate and Whitaker, include Josh England, Lainie Jones, Jack Snyder, Frankie Carey, Cameron McAbee, Dylann Carey, Landon Moody, Maddie Gorman, Jayna Roberts, Adia Welch, Austin Welker, Gage West, Alana Williams, Haley Pollock, Thad Walker, Brad Korte, Reagan Boley, Lakin Clemons, Cal Evans, Conner Baldauf, Kaden Hohman, Kreston Tow, Jack Dunlap, Jennifer Benson, Olivia Snyder, and Emma Bowersock.

Guest performers include Bulau as the narrator, Burdette Bolenbaugh as the grandpa, and Dave Walker and Steve Lane as the older Archie.

Chad Kraner is directing the show, with Stacie Korte and Kim Pollock assisting, while Kinsey Miller is the show’s set painter.

Check out the progress of rehearsals by visiting the Lincolnview Theatre Facebook/Twitter pages to see some of the latest rehearsal videos. Show dates are Friday, October 27; Saturday, October 28; Saturday, November 4; and Sunday, November 5. Evening performances begin at 7:30 p.m. and the Sunday matinee begins at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $6 for students and $8 for adults and are available by calling the school at 419.968.2214, extension 3242, emailing lincolnviewdrama@gmail.com, or through the above cast members.

Kraner said he was grateful to the Marsh Foundation for allowing the cast to rehearse on the Marsh stage prior to moving rehearsals to the Civic Theatre. Kraner said the students have enjoyed the opportunity to practice on the Marsh stage and it has been very beneficial in preparing them for such a challenging show.

Plan now to support Lincolnview students by attending an evening or afternoon at the theatre to see the production of Sitting in a Tree. It will definitely be a time of laughter, along with a few sentimental and heart-warming moments to remember.