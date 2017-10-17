SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

OTTOVILLE — The state-ranked Ottoville Lady Green (No. 3 in Division IV) ended Lincolnview’s volleyball season on Monday.

Ottoville topped the Lady Lancers 25-18, 25-14, and 25-18 in the sectional semifinals at Ottoville High School.

Despite the loss, Lincolnview head coach JaNahn Evans was upbeat.

“I am very proud of our team this year,” Evans said. “We played a very tough schedule, and I felt that the girls improved throughout the season.”

We played well against a very tough Ottoville team,” Evans added. “They battled hard, every point, and gave it their all tonight.”

Lakin Brant led Lincolnview with 35 digs, Brianna Ebel and Madison Williams had 12 each, and Alana Williams had 10 digs and 10 kills. and . Ebel finished with 20 assists, and Morgan Miller had 10. MaKenna Klausing had a team-high 14 kills.

Monday’s match was the final one for four seniors – Kaitlyn Brenneman, Klausing, Kayla Schimmoeller and (Alana) Williams.

“The seniors are great players, teammates, and will be missed,” Evans said. “They have laid the foundation for our program and I am so grateful to have had the opportunity to coach them the last four years.”

“I will miss them dearly but I look forward to seeing what they will accomplish in the future.”

Lincolnview finished the season 10-13 (3-5 Northwest Conference). Ottoville (22-1, 6-0 Putnam County League) will host Crestview at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.