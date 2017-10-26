DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

The Lincolnview Local Board of Education heard three separate presentations — two by students and the third by guidance counselor Brenda Leeth — during its October board meeting Wednesday evening.

The first group of students talked about how much they enjoyed being a part of the United Way of Van Wert County’s Day of Caring food drive. Teacher Tonia Verville also showed a presentation showing the school district’s accomplishments during the food drive, with more than 10,000 food items donated by students and staff, which Verville said was nearly a third of the total of 38,000 food items donated to the United Way.

Lincolnview will also be continuing its “Rivals United” fundraising campaign with Crestview Local Schools for the second year in a row.

The school district also received recognition for its humanitarian efforts from the Ohio School Boards Association at a recent meeting of the regional OSBA chapter.

Lincolnview Board Member Eric Germann, who is a past president of the OSBA, said he heard a number of comments from OSBA members about how the humanitarian efforts of Lincolnview were impressive, considering the size of the district.

Also Wednesday, three sixth-graders read essays they wrote, and for which they were chosen to lay wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier during the sixth-graders’ recent trip to Washington, D.C.

Elementary Principal Nita Meyer also commented on the Washington trip.

“It’s amazing for them to learn about that (history) here, but it’s another for them to actually experience it,” she said. “It’s a wonderful trip.”

During her presentation, Leeth talked about career education efforts in the district, which included a trip to a new career center in Delphos and a tour of an Ottoville business.

Also at the meeting, Lincolnview Treasurer Troy Bowersock talked briefly about the district’s five-year forecast, noting that revenues should remain stable during the period, while costs will continue to increase. He did note, though, that the district should operate in the black all five years of the forecast.

During his report, Superintendent Jeff Snyder noted that the community center project is moving forward, with concrete work underway and sewer and water lines being laid next week.

Personnel action on Wednesday included the following supplemental contracts for the current school year: Matt Evans and Chelsea Giesige, 21st Century tutors; Kristy Ringwald, English/Language Arts 1 (ELA) exam tutor; Michelle Knodel, ELA 2 exam tutor; Ed Brazen, Geometry exam tutor; and Rachel Rohrs, Algebra 1 exam tutor.

Brooke Gearhart was also approved as an elementary library aide, effective October 23, while Mackenzie Strite was named junior high cheer coach, Jacob Staley was named boys’ seventh grade basketball coach, and Brian Renner was approved as a volunteer boys’ junior high basketball coach.

The board later went into executive session to discuss personnel items, with no action taken after the session.

The next meeting of the Lincolnview Local Board of Education will be at 6 p.m. Tuesday, November 21, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall.