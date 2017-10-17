Submitted information

Leland Smith Insurance Services announces the addition of Josh Hahn, a licensed life and senior health agent, to its staff.

Born and raised in Antwerp, Hahn is a graduate of Antwerp Local High School. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communication studies from Northern Kentucky University.

Hahn recently moved back to Antwerp after spending five years in Cincinnati. He is an avid sports fan and history enthusiast, and also enjoys hiking, hunting, kayaking, and traveling.

Stop by to welcome Hahn and see if he can help with any of one’s insurance needs. He is happy to serve at all six office locations.

Leland Smith Insurance Services is an independent insurance agency representing multiple insurance companies, offering home, auto, business, life, and health insurance. Office locations are in Van Wert and Antwerp, the Shisler Insurance Agency in Paulding, the Kulwicki-Hilton Insurance Agency in Convoy and Ottoville, and the Hickey-Morris Insurance Agency in Delphos.